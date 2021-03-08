Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $5,661.95

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $5,661.95 and $269.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

