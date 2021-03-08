Golos Blockchain (GLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $533,875.07 and approximately $34.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 250,727,281 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

