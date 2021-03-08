Gordon Neilly Buys 1,228 Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) insider Gordon Neilly purchased 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,672.56 ($25,702.33).
Shares of LON:MTE opened at GBX 1,584.40 ($20.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,651.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,519.48. The company has a market cap of £274.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.60).
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.