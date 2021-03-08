Gordon Neilly Buys 1,228 Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) insider Gordon Neilly purchased 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,672.56 ($25,702.33).

Shares of LON:MTE opened at GBX 1,584.40 ($20.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,651.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,519.48. The company has a market cap of £274.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.60).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

