Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Hits $6.77 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 141.1% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $3.52 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

