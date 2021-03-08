Graft (GRFT) Market Capitalization Hits $300,516.74

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 140% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $300,516.74 and $5.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.02 or 0.00425180 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.