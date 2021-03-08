Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Sells $223,440.00 in Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00.

GHM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.37. 37,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Graham by 283.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Graham by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Graham by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

