Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Graham worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Graham by 8,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $7,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,372 shares of company stock worth $6,447,503 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham stock opened at $571.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

