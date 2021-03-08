Granger Management LLC Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,230 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $231.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

