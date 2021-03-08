GravityCoin Market Cap Tops $89,312.92 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,312.92 and approximately $9.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00459658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00076636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00463998 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,338,797 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

