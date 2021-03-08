Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $15.85 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

