Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Up 9.7%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 712,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 291,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.