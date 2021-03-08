Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

