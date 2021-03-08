Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.29

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $825.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,602,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

