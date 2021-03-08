Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.77

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.