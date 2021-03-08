Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.75

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNCGY shares. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

