Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Up 8.1%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares traded up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.02. 199,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 242,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $332.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

