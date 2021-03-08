Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Up 9.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares were up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 3,435,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,439,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

