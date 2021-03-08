Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Greif worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Greif by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

