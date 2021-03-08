GridCoin (GRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,662.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. GridCoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $15,662.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

