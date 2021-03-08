Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $892,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,669.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.