Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

