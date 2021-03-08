Growth DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,435.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $119,435.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $23.59 or 0.00045390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,975 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Growth DeFi Token Trading

