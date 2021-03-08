GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday after CLSA downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sell rating. CLSA now has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. GSX Techedu traded as low as $81.53 and last traded at $85.94. 8,895,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 7,459,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after buying an additional 2,373,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after buying an additional 1,101,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -222.36 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

