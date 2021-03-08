Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.73

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 8241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GES shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

