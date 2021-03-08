Guggenheim Begins Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BTRS opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

