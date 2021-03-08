Guider Price Reaches $0.0001 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $23,160.66 and $80.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guider has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

