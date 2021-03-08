GXChain Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $38.64 million and $7.35 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,048,579 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

