H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.67

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 4495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

