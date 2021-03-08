HackenAI Market Capitalization Tops $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00455832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00075424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00079901 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00049925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.02 or 0.00449938 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.