Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.25

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The stock has a market cap of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

