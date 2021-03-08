Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Myrtle L. Jones Sells 5,462 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HAL traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,449,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $24.74.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.