Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Myrtle L. Jones Sells 5,462 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HAL traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,449,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $24.74.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
