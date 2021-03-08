Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,699,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after buying an additional 246,379 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

