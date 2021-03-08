Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,304 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.85% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $49,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

