Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of research firms have commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

HWC opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

