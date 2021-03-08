Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

