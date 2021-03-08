Handshake (HNS) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Handshake has a total market cap of $94.66 million and approximately $588,543.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,336.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.92 or 0.03455280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00363740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.80 or 0.01005857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00417721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.00349882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00241634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00022115 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 360,062,643 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

