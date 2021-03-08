Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.06

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 107106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

