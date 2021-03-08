Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $47.20

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.20 ($0.62), but opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 47,531 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.39%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

