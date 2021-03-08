HARD Protocol Hits Market Cap of $73.19 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.19 million and $12.13 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.09 or 0.00457401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078215 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00468842 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

