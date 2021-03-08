Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 62,894 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 9.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $338,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,573,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,226,000 after purchasing an additional 336,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

BABA opened at $233.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79. The firm has a market cap of $632.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.