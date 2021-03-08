Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $339.97 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for 9.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 3.98% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $339,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $451,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of MLCO opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

