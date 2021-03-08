Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 6.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ASML worth $213,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $527.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.72 and its 200-day moving average is $450.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.