Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Makes New $317.19 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,434,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,186,000. Aptiv comprises approximately 9.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

NYSE:APTV opened at $146.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

