Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Up 5.3%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 2,162,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,374,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

