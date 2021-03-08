Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $739.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

