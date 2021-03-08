Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. 4,874,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,155. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.