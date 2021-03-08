Harmony Hits Market Cap of $330.62 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $330.62 million and $43.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00801716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00041954 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,951,113,403 coins and its circulating supply is 9,274,098,431 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.