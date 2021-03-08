Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$1.05 on Monday, hitting C$123.57. The company had a trading volume of 785,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,805. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$67.52 and a 52-week high of C$123.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.40. The company has a market cap of C$55.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

