Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $235.64

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $235.64 or 0.00468643 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $117.29 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 519,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,750 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.