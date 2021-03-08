Hashgard Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,581.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $25,581.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

